Since September 21, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District has been the Local Assistance Center for residents who have been impacted by the Creek Fire.

Effective 6 p.m. tonight, Fresno County will be closing the center.

All resources will be transitioned to be online at Fresno County’s Creek Fire Recovery website at www.co.fresno.ca.us/resources/fresno-county-recovers/local-assistance-center.

Information for resources, relief and recovery services will be updated regularly.