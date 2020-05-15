COVID-19 Updates: Cases up 82, County Totals 1,156

As of May 15, the Fresno County Public Health Department has reported an additional 82 cases, bringing the total of positive COVID-19 cases to 1,156.

There are 764 actives cases. There has been 153 people who has been hospitalized from the virus with 376 people who have recovered.

There has been three additional deaths since yesterday’s report. Death toll is now at 16.

Here are the updated cases for Fresno County according to some cities:

Fresno – 540

Selma – 116

Sanger – 89

Reedley – 70

Clovis – 58

Orange Cove – 50

Parlier – 49

Mendota – 41

Kingsburg – 23

Firebaugh – 22

Huron – 25

Kerman – 11

Out of the total number of cases reported, 444 were community spread or originated from an unknown source, 51 were travel related, 481 were spread by close contact and 180 are still under investigation.

For more detailed information, you can go to Fresno County’s County Epidemiology Program Information Portal, here.