COVID-19 Update: Fresno County cases reach 1,535, Clovis 67

On Tuesday, May 26, the Fresno County Department of Public Health’s total COVID-19 cases is now at 1,535. Clovis has reached 67

There are 1,002 active cases, with 184 people being hospitalized due to the virus and 507 who have recovered.

The death toll from the virus is now at 26.

Here are the updated Fresno County cases according to some cities:

Fresno -724

Selma – 144

Sanger – 123

Reedley – 93

Clovis – 67

Orange Cove – 67

Parlier – 63

Mendota – 55

Kingsburg – 34

Huron – 28

Kerman – 33

Firebaugh – 22

Out of the total number of cases that were reported, 592 were community spread or came from an unknown source, 54 were travel related, 697 were spread by close contact and 192 are still under investigation.

For more detailed information, go to Fresno County’s County Epidemiology Program Information Portal, here.