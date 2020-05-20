COVID-19 Update: Fresno County Cases Reach 1,338, Clovis 63

The Fresno County Department of Public Health has reported additional cases 51 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of cases to 1,338.

There are 902 active cases. There have been 166 cases that have resulted in hospitalization from the virus and 415 people have recovered.

There has been three additional deaths. The death toll is now at 20.

Here are the updated COVID-19 case totals for some cities in Fresno County.

Fresno – 629

Selma – 129

Sanger – 107

Reedley – 83

Clovis – 63

Orange Cove – 58

Parlier – 55

Mendota – 43

Kingsburg – 32

Huron – 27

Kerman – 24

Firebaugh – 22

Out of the total number of cases reported, 516 were community spread or originated from an unknown source, 52 were travel-related, 600 were spread by close contact and 170 are still under investigation.