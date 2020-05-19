COVID-19 Update: Fresno County Cases at 1,287 , Clovis 60

Michael Ford
The Fresno County Public Health Dept. has confirmed 60 total cases in Clovis as of May 19. (Envato Elements)

On Tuesday, May 19, the Fresno County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 cases is now at 1,287.

There are 871 active cases. There have been 160 cases that have resulted in hospitalization from the virus and 399 people have recovered. The death toll now sits at 17.

Here are the updated COVID-19 case totals for some cities in Fresno County.

  • Fresno – 585
  • Selma – 122
  • Sanger – 104
  • Reedley – 77
  • Clovis – 60
  • Orange Cove – 58
  • Parlier – 52
  • Mendota – 43
  • Kingsburg – 30
  • Huron – 27
  • Kerman – 23
  • Firebaugh – 22

Out of the total number of cases reported, 489 were community spread or originated from an unknown source, 51 were travel-related, 572 were spread by close contact and 172 are still under investigation.

For more detailed information, you can go to Fresno County’s County Epidemiology Program Information Portal, here.

