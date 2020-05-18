COVID-19 Update: Fresno County Cases at 1,263, Clovis 58

On Monday, May 18, the Fresno County Public Health Department’s total COVID-19 cases is now at 1,263. An increase of 107 cases over the weekend.

There are 863 actives cases. There has been 157 people who has been hospitalized from the virus with 383 people who have recovered.

There has been one death since the May 15 COVID-19 update. Death toll is now at 17.

Here are the updated cases for Fresno County according to some cities:

Fresno – 554

Selma – 120

Sanger – 96

Reedley – 72

Clovis – 58

Parlier – 51

Orange Cove – 50

Mendota – 42

Kingsburg – 27

Huron – 26

Firebaugh – 22

Kerman – 21

Out of the total number of cases reported, 473 were community spread or originated from an unknown source, 51 were travel related, 549 were spread by close contact and 190 are still under investigation.

For more detailed information, you can go to Fresno County’s County Epidemiology Program Information Portal, here.