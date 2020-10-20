COVID-19 Update: County Stays in Red Tier

City Manager Luke Serpa gave an update on the city’s COVID-19 progress and how the current numbers are trending in the city at last night’s city council meeting.

Serpa said that the city was following the down trend of the county and the state and that there were no upward spikes. He also mentioned that in the city of Clovis there were no new Covid-19 deaths last week.

In the county, the deaths have been trending down and the hospitalizations have also been trending down. The county is still in the Red Substantial Tier and it does not look like we are going to drop, but it does not look like we will be going up either.

Serpa commented that the new health metric number can prevent the county from moving down, but it will have no effect for moving up a tier.

For up to date information regarding Fresno County’s COVID-19 data, please go to www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/covid-19.