COVID-19 Cases Down, Fresno County Moves up to Red Tier

As of today, Fresno County has moved from the ‘Widespread – Purple Tier’ to the ‘Substantial – Red Tier’ as COVID-19 cases improved in the last several weeks.

Red tier means a county’s COVID-19 cases are between 4 to 7 positive cases a day per 100,000 people or between 5 to 7 percent. Fresno County is currently at 6.2 cases per day.

More businesses will be able to open with new modifications in place. For restaurants, they can operate indoors with the capacity of 25 percent while gyms and fitness centers can operate at 10 percent capacity.

Businesses that are able to reopen in the red tier: aquariums, body waxing studios, cultural ceremonies, dance studios, estheticians, gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, museums, places of worship, restaurants, weddings (ceremonies only), zoos, and more.

For a full list and information on which businesses can reopen, go to www.covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.