Couple Arrested for Child Abuse

Clovis Police arrested a local couple Wednesday night on child endangerment charges.

Clovis PD was called to the emergency department of Valley Children’s Hospital in December 2021 on a possible case of child abuse to a five-year-old. Officers met with the Fresno County Child Protective Services (CPS) to begin their investigation.

That same evening, the five year old victim and two other children in the care of the couple were taken by CPS and Clovis officers. The children were placed in the care of other family members.

Patrol officers filed a child abuse case listing the biological mother, 46-year-old Ann James, and stepfather, 33-year-old Nicholas James, as suspects.

Clovis Detectives were assigned to the case and continued the investigation with additional follow-ups. On Wednesday evening, detectives served a search warrant in the 2500 block of Dewitt at the suspects’ home.

During the search, both Ann and Nicholas were arrested without any incident.

This is Nicholas’s third time being arrested for child abuse. He was booked into Fresno County Jail for this and two other charges.

Ann James was booked on one count of felony child endangerment.

The victim in this case was treated and has been released from Valley Children’s.