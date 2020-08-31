County Advises Against Gatherings on Labor Day Weekend

As Labor Day weekend nears, Fresno County officials are reminding family and friends to celebrate safely by avoiding social gatherings in an ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Fresno County can’t move forward in our recovery unless we all work together to help slow the spread of the virus,” says Buddy Mendes, Chairman of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. “Social gatherings continue to be among the leading sources of exposure and spread of COVID-19 so it is important to avoid these high-risk activities so we can continue moving in the right direction.”

The county is advising residents to continue to follow social distancing measures and avoid non-essential outings and gatherings with people outside of their homes. If anyone is out in a public setting, maintain at least six feet distance from others and have a face covering.

Following these simple guidelines will help reduce the spread of coronavirus cases and can help the safe reopening of businesses and activities in the county.

“Fresno County has made great strides in our efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19, but there remains a lot of work to do,” says Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County Interim Health Officer.

“We understand the importance of spending time together and we share the frustrations brought by continued separation and isolation. But it is critical that we all remain vigilant in our collective efforts so as not to undo the progress that has been made and advance in our collective recovery,” continued Vohra.

County parks are currently operating at 50 percent capacity to minimize gatherings. County park staff will be offering masks and health screenings to park goers come this Labor Day weekend. Re-entry will not be allowed, once capacity is met, parks are to close gate entrances.

“High temperatures and holidays lead to large crowds looking to cool off, which is expected and understandable,” says Fresno County Sheriff, Margaret Mims. “We want everyone to have fun and enjoy their time, but under these circumstances we each have the added responsibility to help keep others healthy through social distancing and the wearing of masks. We encourage park visitors to practice appropriate safety measures, exercise patience and respect for others, and follow the rules so that everyone may enjoy a much-needed break.”