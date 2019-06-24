County beats City 3-2 in Volleyball All-Star game

Led by all-stars from Clovis High School and Buchanan, the County boys took down their City rivals in a close matchup.

Coached by Sanger’s Scott Okada; Cody Watts, Jonathon Marks and Parker Riding from Buchanan, along with Kyle Yang and Josh Champion from the Valley Champion Clovis Cougars finished out their senior seasons the best way they knew how — with a win.

Both teams battled in a 25-22, 25-20, 24-26, 23-25, 15-13 game.

The City team was coached by Clovis East’s Marcos Orro, who guided his Timberwolves to a runner-up medal in the 2019 Valley Championship, but also a Division II NorCal State Championship. Orro’s team was led by Austin Lean, Will Avera and Garret Bilhoffer from Clovis North and Lang Thao, Raven Moua and Mason Huynh.

County:

Buchanan:

Jonathan Marks RSH/6’8

Parker RIding S/RH/6’2

Cody Watts OH/RH/6’4

Clovis High:

Kyle Yang DS/5’8

Josh Champion OH/5’10

City:

Clovis East:

Lang Thao OH/DS/5’5

Raven Moua OH/5’8

Mason Huynh OH/DS/5’6

Clovis North:

Austin Lean OH/6’2

Will Avera MH/6’5

Garret Bilhoffer OH/6’3