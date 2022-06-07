Cougar Softball Team’s Impressive Season Ends with St Francis

The Clovis High Softball team lost in the June 4th Division I NorCal Regional Championship against St. Francis of Mountain View.

In the bottom of the third inning for the St. Francis home team, Carly Cummings was cut down at the plate trying to score on a base hit to right fielder Taylor Johnson and on a relay throw from Ashley Roja.

However with two outs, Brooke Deppiesse doubled in Sydney Stewart for the first run of the game for the Lancers. Lauryn Carranco had finally done it, she had finally given up her first earned run in the playoffs. And this would not be where the #1 ranked in the state St. Francis’ softball team would stop.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ella Milante took Carranco deep for a leadoff home run past the left field fence giving St. Francis a 2-0 lead. But the senior standout, Carranco would prove her worth once more to the Cougar faithful as she got out of a bases loaded jam after the leadoff roundtripper.

In the bottom of the fifth, she wasn’t so fortunate. Four runs would come across in the half-inning, giving the St. Francis Lancers a commanding 6-0 lead. This is where the game would stand through till the end, as with two runners on, Clovis would hit into a game ending, season ending, double play on a line drive caught by second baseman Brooke Deppiesse who ended the game on an assist to shortstop Jessica Oakland.

An impressive season came to an end on Saturday, but the Cougars have nothing to be ashamed of. Clovis High Softball has been and continues to be at the top of its game, and will provide to the community of Clovis more great softball to come.