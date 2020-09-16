Cougar Country to Host Annual Barbecue Fundraiser

What is better than having tri-tip or some barbequed chicken on a Saturday night from a popular steakhouse?

On September 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. over at Cool Hand Luke’s Steakhouse on Shaw, the Clovis Highschool Cougar Foundation hosts their annual barbecue dinner, but drive-thru style this year due to COVID-19.

The Drive Thru Tri-Tip and Chicken Dinner is a fundraising event for students or clubs to support them with school supplies and necessities.

In addition to the dinner, there will be an online silent auction and raffle tickets to purchase. Some of the items include certificates and even a historical Clovis blanket.

People who participate can choose what student or club organization will receive a profit percentage, which goes into a student account.

“You can indicate who the organization is who you’re involved with, student, and funds can be used if it’s a student who sold the ticket rather than a club they can use it towards graduation fees,” says Paul Spraetz, Board member of the Cougar Foundation.

For example, people can choose to sponsor individual sports like pep and cheer. When it is time for them to compete, they will not have to scrounge for funding when it is time for them to pay any traveling fees or buy new uniforms.

In the past years, the event took place at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. Last year was a great turn out with about 1,100 meals that were purchased. This year, having the event virtual, the foundation anticipates getting just as many participants as last year.

“We have no idea how this turn out is going to be. It’s always been an in-person event at the Rodeo Grounds, so we are hoping for good attendance,” says Spraetz.

Participants will have instructions on how to pick up their meals after receiving a meal ticket. It should be that easy, and no one needs to leave their car; the Cougar Foundation has it planned to be a handoff and send people on their way with a good dinner.

“We are hoping for the Clovis Highs community will come through again and buy a ticket and enjoy a meal. We are looking for really good support, and it’s always been a very good meal,” says Spraetz

Tickets are now available to purchase, and anyone is invited to participate. Dinners are $35 each.

Raffles can be purchased at the drive-thru and the auctions will start September 22 to the 25. For more information, call (559) 327-1320 or email rebeccaluplow@cusd.com.