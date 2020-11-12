Costco to Enforces a Stricter Face Mask Policy

Costco announced that beginning Monday, Nov. 16, every store will now require all customers including those with underlying health conditions, to wear face coverings inside the store.

Customers with medical conditions, if cannot wear a face mask, can wear a face shield.

Only exemption are children under the ages of two years old. Costco was one of the first corporations to implement a face mask policy back in May of this year.

Here is the full statement from Costco CEO, Criag Jelinik:

Dear Costco Member,

Effective Nov. 16, 2020, we will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or face shield at Costco locations. Entry to Costco will only be granted to those wearing a face mask or face shield. Children under the age of 2 are exempt.

Costco has had a face mask policy in effect since May 4, 2020, but members who could not wear a mask due to a medical condition were exempt. This is no longer the case. If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco.

This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.

Thank you for your cooperation and support.

Craig Jelinek

President and CEO

Costco Wholesale