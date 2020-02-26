Costco to Ban Non Members from Food Court

Costco will soon turn away non-members who are looking to purchase something from its food court.

A customer service representative from the Costco in Clovis confirmed to the Roundup that the new policy will go into effect March 1.

Costco has always required a membership card to shop in its warehouse clubs, but non-members were still able to walk to the food court and order food.

Costco memberships start at $60 annually for the Gold Star Membership and raises to $120 for its Gold Star Executive Membership.

There are two other Costco in the Fresno area besides the Clovis location. They include the warehouses on 7100 N Abby St. in north Fresno and on 4500 W Shaw, near Highway 99.