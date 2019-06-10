Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun in vehicle at Clovis Community Hospital

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on June 7, Clovis patrol officers were dispatched to Clovis Community Hospital regarding a suspicious activity call. Hospital employees working the valet parking desk noticed a handgun inside a vehicle that was dropped off to be parked by the driver. Upon noticing the handgun in the vehicle, Clovis PD dispatch were called. Officers arrived and determined that the handgun was illegally possessed due to an extended magazine.

Officers worked to locate the driver of the vehicle inside the hospital. During the investigation, family members of the suspect attempted to distract officers while he attempted to flee in another vehicle. Alert Clovis officers in the parking lot observed the suspect in the backseat of a vehicle as it attempted to leave the parking lot. Officers conducted a vehicle stop and arrested Ekaree Young, 27, of Fresno. Mr. Young is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Mr. Young was arrested on the following charges:

• PC 29800(a)(1)—Felon in possession of a firearm

• PC 25850(c)(1)—Carrying a loaded firearm

• PC 30305(a)(1)—Felon in possession of ammunition

• PC 25400(c)(1)—Felon carrying a concealed weapon

• PC 32310(c)—Possession of a large capacity magazine

Ekaree Young was transported and booked into the Fresno County Jail.