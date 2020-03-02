Construction for Roundabout on Temperance and Alluvial to begin March 9

Starting Monday, Mar. 9 construction for a multi-lane roundabout will begin at the Temperance and Alluvial intersections.

The City of Clovis has begun notifying drivers with signs that traffic will be impacted in the area. All businesses will remain open through the duration of the construction.

The first phase of the project will require Alluvial Ave to be closed to through traffic west of Temperance. Southbound traffic on Temperance will be redirected to the northbound side of the roadway. The intersection of Temperance and Alluvial will function as a three way stop during this first phase of construction.

Caltrans and multiple traffic studies determined that the roundabout is needed to provide the continued safety and convenience of drivers due to the proximity of the freeway ramps. Also, it will improve traffic flow and reduce air pollution.

The project is set for completion by winter 2020. The project is being funded by a federal grant from the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program (CMAQ), which is administered by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

For more information about the project, please go to www.ClovisProjects.com.