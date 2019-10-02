Community Comes Together for Clovis Night Out

1 of 10

The Clovis Police Department threw a spectacular community event Saturday afternoon at David McDonald Park. Huge crowds of families converged on the park to enjoy inflatable bounce houses and slides, good food and live music at Clovis Night Out.

The police department bomb squad had on display their 85 pound bomb protection gear and bomb retrieval robots which children and adults alike were allowed to look at and handle. Another booth was manned by the CSI team, and kids were shown how to make their fingerprints and how to read them.

There were many vendors selling their crafts, products and services, which included everything from scented candles to Ninja lessons being offered by the California Bujinkan Dojo.

There were food trucks galore surrounding the stage where the community got to enjoy live classic and modern rock music from Lady and the Tramps while they munched on giant corn dogs with mountains of garlic fries.

As the evening drew to a close just before dark, all eyes turned to the sky as a plane flew over and dropped a skydiver.

September 28 marked the ninth year Clovis Police Department has hosted this event aimed at building a relationship between the community and local law enforcement.