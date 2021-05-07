Community College Athletics Prepares for Full Return of Fall Sports

In a press release on May 5, The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) announced plans to have a full-scale return for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, providing 25 state championships across 24 intercollegiate sports for 110 colleges throughout the state.

“Our coaches and student-athletes are very excited to participate in their respective programs for the 21-22 academic year. Over the past year, our student-athletes have continued to work towards their academic goals while keeping an eye on competing next year. The health and safety of our athletic program personnel remain paramount and our student-athletes and coaches are prepared to follow the guidance from the city, county, CCCAA and the state of California to safely return to play. This announcement from the CCCAA is the first step in returning to competition for our student-athletes and we couldn’t be more excited,” Pamm Zierfuss-Hubbard, Interim Dean of Instruction for CTE, Library and Athletics, Director of Athletics.

The state recently announced that California currently leads the country with nearly 30 million vaccination doses administered, 11 million more than any other state. With COVID-19 cases also declining to an all-time low; a full reopening has been set for June 15.

The CCCAA stated that with California working diligently to fully reopen again, the association is looking to do the same in support of all state community colleges and student-athletes.

“We recognize that we will be managing with the pandemic for the foreseeable future and we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved with our sports. Safety will always come first. However, we will mitigate the challenges to the best of our abilities, just as we have done while navigating these unprecedented times.”

The CCCAA states they are fully committed for a safe return to its full complement of sports and championships. At the same time, they also stated that districts and colleges will have the opportunity to do what they feel is best for their schools.

For more information, visit www.cccaasports.org.