ClovisFest takes flight: a colorful celebration of community and culture

September 29, 2024 — Old Town Clovis came alive with excitement as locals and visitors gathered to celebrate the 49th Annual ClovisFest & Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly. This beloved community event kicked off early Saturday morning, drawing thousands of attendees to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds to witness the breathtaking spectacle of hot air balloons filling the sky.

As dawn broke on Saturday morning, visitors began filling the Clovis Rodeo Grounds before sunrise to catch a glimpse of the majestic hot air balloons as they prepared for lift-off. By 6:30 a.m., families, photographers, and out-of-town visitors filled the field, their eyes glued to the horizon as the colorful balloons began to inflate. Among the crowd was Morris Matthews, who had traveled from Phoenix, AZ, with his family to experience the balloon launch. “We’re definitely coming back next year,” he exclaimed as his granddaughters stood by, captivated by the sight of the giant orbs rising majestically against the morning light.

The highlight of this year’s launch was the new addition of Comcast’s Xfinity Rewards Hot Air Balloon, making its debut in California. Standing at 85 feet tall, the vibrant balloon featured eight 3D hearts around its body, symbolizing the appreciation Comcast has for its customers. Created in 2022 to promote Xfinity’s Rewards Program, the balloon was a stunning sight in the sky, sharing the airspace with other classic and specialty designs. Attendees eagerly snapped photos, and a select few were lucky enough to take flight in this unique vessel during the media event earlier in the week.

After the excitement of the balloon launch, the festivities shifted to Old Town Clovis, where Pollasky Avenue buzzed with activity. The streets were lined with over 300 vendor booths, offering everything from local crafts and homemade products to delicious food and drinks. Families wandered through the festival grounds, stopping at booths such as Gorilla Gurt’s Dippin’ Dots and The Human Bean, which provided free coffee samples, and Fern The Label, known for its permanent jewelry and custom engraving services.

For the younger crowd, the Kid Zone was a popular destination, featuring an inflatable obstacle course, climbing wall, and a variety of carnival rides. The petting zoo, filled with mini horses, goats, and rabbits, brought smiles to children’s faces, while midway games challenged attendees to test their skills for prizes.

One of the standout features of ClovisFest was the International Village, an area dedicated to celebrating the diverse cultures that make up the Central Valley. The area buzzed with energy, featuring booths offering international food, art, and performances from various cultural groups. The atmosphere was electric as attendees explored the vibrant displays and enjoyed a variety of performances on the International Stage. From Mexican folklorico dancers swirling in colorful skirts to the rhythmic pulse of Japanese Taiko drummers, the performances captivated audiences, highlighting the rich heritage of the community. “The drumming was amazing!” shared one excited spectator after watching a spirited Taiko performance. “The way they move and the sound of the drums—it’s mesmerizing.”

In addition to the entertainment, ClovisFest offered a platform for local businesses, artists, and entrepreneurs to shine. The Made in Clovis section featured artisans and creators showcasing handcrafted items, while the Children’s Business Fair, sponsored by the City of Clovis, gave young entrepreneurs a chance to sell their homemade goods and learn valuable business skills. Many local organizations, like the Valley Animal Center, set up booths to engage with attendees and promote their causes.

Carol and Curtis Lane, owners of Lane’s Honey, shared the story of their family business with visitors while offering samples of their prized honey. “We started beekeeping as a hobby 20 years ago,” Curtis explained. “Now, it’s something we love to share with the community.” Nearby, children tried their luck at midway games, while others enjoyed a treat from Nuttie Nanas Goodies or Cruising Cones.

The sense of community was evident throughout the event, with vendors smiling, children laughing, and awe-struck faces watching the balloons overhead. With activities stretching across twelve city blocks, ClovisFest truly had something for everyone. The blend of entertainment, culture, and community spirit made this year’s event a memorable experience for both first-time visitors and long-time attendees. As balloons soared overhead and music and laughter filled the air, it was clear that ClovisFest continues to be a beloved tradition, bringing people together to celebrate the vibrant heart of Old Town Clovis.