ClovisFest returns: a weekend of hot air balloons, culture, and family fun

September 25, 2024 — As the leaves begin to turn and the cool breeze of autumn sets in, the heart of Clovis is preparing for one of the most anticipated events of the year: ClovisFest and the Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly. This two-day celebration, happening on Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Old Town Clovis. With vibrant hot air balloons, cultural performances, local businesses, and family-friendly activities, ClovisFest offers something for everyone.

This year’s event is proudly presented by the Clovis Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Table Mountain Casino Resort, a collaboration that underscores the community-first spirit of Clovis. “Partnering with the Clovis Chamber of Commerce for ClovisFest is a natural extension of our dedication to community development,” said Michelle Heredia-Cordova, Tribal Chairperson of Table Mountain Rancheria. “We firmly believe that a thriving business community is the backbone of a strong and prosperous city. By collaborating with the Chamber, we strive to contribute actively to the local economy and create an environment where businesses can flourish.”

Early risers are encouraged to head to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds at 6:00 a.m. on both days to witness the breathtaking “dawn-fire” Balloon Glow, where the balloons are illuminated against the pre-dawn sky. As the sun rises, these majestic balloons will take to the air, creating a stunning visual display.

Though the balloon launch depends on weather and wind conditions, attendees can still enjoy a variety of balloon-related activities. For those who want to experience the magic of floating in a hot air balloon, tethered balloon rides will be available at the Rodeo Grounds for just $20 per person, offered on a first-come, first-served basis. And don’t worry about missing breakfast—visitors can fuel up on burritos, coffee, and other breakfast treats available for purchase on-site.

The propane for the balloons has been generously donated by Ferrellgas, ensuring that these vibrant displays of color take to the skies without a hitch.

ClovisFest is not just about balloons—it’s also a celebration of the rich cultural diversity within the community. The International Village, presented by Visit Fresno County, will be located on 4th Street between Pollasky and Woodworth Avenues. Here, visitors will be treated to live performances from cultural groups representing a variety of traditions from around the world. Performances include the high-energy Celtic Motion Dance Company, the rhythmic beats of Clovis Heiwa Taiko drummers, and the mesmerizing movements of the Brazen Tassel Belly Dance Group.

Throughout the weekend, the International Village will host additional performances and cultural showcases, providing entertainment and education for people of all ages. Visitors can also stop by informational booths that highlight the diverse cultures represented in the Central Valley. These booths will offer educational materials, traditional arts and crafts, and opportunities for interactive cultural experiences.

Supporting local businesses is a key focus of ClovisFest, and the Made in Clovis section of the event is where the community’s entrepreneurial spirit truly comes to life. Located on Pollasky Avenue between 7th and 8th Streets, Made in Clovis will feature an array of booths showcasing innovative products, handmade crafts, and creative projects developed by local residents.

One of the most exciting aspects of Made in Clovis is the Children’s Business Fair. Over the weekend, young entrepreneurs from across the community will have the opportunity to set up their own booths, promote their products, and sell them to the public. This is a great chance to support the next generation of business owners and see the creative ideas that Clovis youth have to offer. Whether it’s homemade crafts, delicious treats, or clever inventions, the Children’s Business Fair will highlight the ingenuity of Clovis’ youngest minds.

If you’re bringing the family, ClovisFest has no shortage of activities to keep everyone entertained. The Kids Zone, located on 5th Street, will be filled with attractions for children of all ages. Kids can meet animals at the petting zoo, take pony rides, and even meet characters from Something Enchanted, including beloved princesses. For those looking to step back in time, visitors from the Kerney Renaissance Faire will offer a glimpse into the medieval world with fun, interactive activities.

And let’s not forget the fun inflatables and carnival-style rides on 4th Street between Clovis and Pollasky Avenues, perfect for children (and adults!) looking to bounce, climb, and play.

When it comes to food, ClovisFest never disappoints. The streets will be lined with food vendors offering everything from festival favorites like corn dogs, cinnamon rolls, and shaved ice, to more unique and culturally inspired dishes. Whether you’re in the mood for classic barbecue, sweet treats, or a taste of something new, the variety of food options will satisfy every craving.

As you stroll through Old Town Clovis during ClovisFest, you’ll have the opportunity to explore over 250 craft and commercial vendor booths. These booths will feature handmade jewelry, glassware, woodworks, and other unique, handcrafted items that you won’t find anywhere else. It’s the perfect place to pick up a one-of-a-kind gift or treat yourself to something special. The festival atmosphere, combined with the creativity of the vendors, makes for a truly memorable shopping experience.

ClovisFest is located on the streets of Old Town Clovis, stretching from 3rd Street to 8th Street and from Clovis Avenue to Woodworth Avenue. Entry to the event is free, and so is parking, making this a perfect, budget-friendly outing for families and visitors alike.

To catch the Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly, set your GPS to Clovis Rodeo Grounds at 748 Rodeo Dr., and after the balloons take off, enjoy free parking as you head into the heart of Clovis for the street festival. For those diving straight into the festival fun, set your GPS to 325 Pollasky Avenue.

Don’t miss out on this exciting weekend filled with community pride, family fun, and spectacular sights. ClovisFest is where old traditions meet new experiences, and it’s all waiting for you in the heart of Clovis.

For more information, including maps, event schedules, and media inquiries, visit the Clovis Chamber of Commerce website.