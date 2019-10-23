Clovis West, Hebert Get Revenge vs. Buchanan

You would be hard-pressed to find a more explosive volleyball player than Clovis West’s Momo Hebert.

On Senior Night for the Golden Eagles, the junior Hebert opened the game with six kills in the first set, showing passion and ferocity with every attack at the net.

Maybe she was a little motivated from the Golden Eagles’ 3-0 loss to the Bears earlier this season.

“Going into this game, the team and I were so amped up and ready to get this W,” said Hebert.

“It’s so exciting to score for my team and the crowd gives me energy to do that.”

Her aggressive play and high energy was contagious, as the Clovis West outside hitters found much success scoring all night. It all added up to a four-set victory over TRAC rival Buchanan Tuesday, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16.

The first set saw both sides attack at the net early and often.

Buchanan and Clovis West each found success in converting their attacks to kills. As the set progressed, the Golden Eagles buckled down, played better defense and forced Buchanan to sustain rallies.

The Bears would prove unable to sustain any rally or momentum in the first set, falling to the Golden Eagles, 25-18.

The second set saw a dramatic role reversal: Clovis West could no longer sustain rallies as Buchanan became the aggressors.

With the Golden Eagles suddenly on their heels in the second set, Buchanan went back to their biggest strength – serving and spiking – to spur a 16-5 Bears lead in the set.

This did not stop Clovis West from attempting a big comeback; They would win several long rallies and have a 15-7 run.

The Bears still pushed forward, going up 24-20.

Facing four set points, the Golden Eagles saved three and were one point away from forcing a deuce – until a missed spike by Clovis West sailed into the net, giving Buchanan the second set, 25-23.

Despite losing the previous set, Clovis West had the momentum from their near-comeback and used it to open the third set with an 8-3 lead.

As usual in volleyball, momentum shifted hands very quickly.

Buchanan responded with a 10-4 run to take the lead mid-set. The two sides matched point for point until both teams were locked at 22.

At the turning point of the match, Buchanan would commit back-to-back errors, then saw Hebert slam home a set-winning kill. The Golden Eagles took the set advantage in the match, 25-22.

The fourth set would see Clovis West get off to another hot start with a similar formula: solid passing and creative play.

The Bears hung around for most of the set, but the Golden Eagles continued to build momentum, due in large part to the electric gym atmosphere fueling their attack late. It all led to Clovis West taking the game-deciding set, 25-16.

Clovis West head coach Rhonda DeRuiter was appreciative of the home-court advantage, especially in a close rivalry game like Tuesday.

“When Buchanan and Clovis West face off, it’s an exciting matchup for the fans,” said DeRuiter. “We lost in three sets at their court and the girls were very focused on making sure it didn’t happen again.”

Against a great Buchanan team, Clovis West showed up big time on their home court and split the season series with the Bears.

As the saying goes, nothing is sweeter than revenge.

Buchanan (21-11) will play Clovis North at home Thursday. Clovis West (25-8) will play at Clovis High Thursday.