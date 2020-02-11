Clovis West football to hold annual Lil’ Gridiron next month

Kids in the Clovis West feeder schools will have their chance this Spring to make memories with members of the high school football team with the annual Lil’ Gridiron program.

Starting March 8, students in kindergarten through sixth grade can sign up for the program that will take them through what it means to be a Golden Eagle, the high school’s head football coach Tim Randall said.

“It gives our [high school players] a chance to interact with our elementary kids, our up-and-comers who will be Golden Eagles someday and our little kids get to interact with our high school football players and get to know them a little bit and it’s a really great relationship.”

Teams are separated by grade level, making it so that the kids can play with others that are from their same schools and friend groups.

“For example, Fort Washington fifth graders might have their own team and the Pinedale fourth graders would have their own team. We try to do that to accommodate the kids and keep them together in their friend groups and school groups as much as possible,” Randall said.

For an hour every week, high school players teach participants offensive and defensive plays, which the kids will take with them into flag football games. Games last an hour, after which teams rotate so all teams and grade levels get a chance to experience real football action in full.

But, as much as the kids learn about the game, Randall said that it’s just as much about building relationships and teaching the Clovis West way.

“One of the most important things we are trying to do is get kids engaged in Clovis West football, meet the coaches at a young age and a lot of the current players that they may end up watching in the fall and hopefully they kind of look up to them and see them as role models and mentors,” Randall said.

To sign up, visit Clovis West football’s Facebook page where there is a link, or go online to EventBrite and search for Clovis West Lil’ Gridiron. Tickets start at $55.