Clovis West football Hall of Fame inducts two new members

Clovis West High School welcomed two new members into its football Hall of Fame at the program’s Hall of Fame dinner and fundraiser.

This year’s honorees were Beau Sweeney and Jeff Tuel, both quarterbacks for the Clovis West Golden Eagles.

Sweeney, a Class of 2008 inductee, led Clovis West to consecutive Valley Championship games in his final two seasons. He played in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl after his senior year. He was signed with the University of California after his time at Clovis West. He continued his athletic career at Cornell University, where he received his undergraduate degree in American Studies. He later enrolled in an MBA program at Fresno State, which he completed in 2017.

Tuel, a Class of 2009 inductee, led Clovis West to the California Division 1 Central Section Championship. Also named first-team All-Valley and first-team All-Tri-River Athletic Conference and was the team’s offensive player of the year. He was signed with Washington State after his senior year as an undrafted free agent. While at Washington State, he earned a degree in Communication with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in Business Development. He went on to play in the NFL for 2 seasons with the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eric Brown, host of the night and head football coach for Clovis West, expressed his excitement for Sweeney and Tuel to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“They’re really just great Golden Eagles, I’m so excited that we’re able to get them into the Hall of Fame,” said Eric Brown.

In a sit-down with the inductees, Brown asked if there was any memory that stands out to them during their time at Clovis West.

“I wouldn’t say it was one specific time but more so the time when you’re a freshman on the bus going to a game, or in the offseason when you’re 16 years old getting up to lift weights and eating as many peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as you can to gain weight,” said Sweeney. “Looking back it was the relationships that were the most important and the thing that I’ll take with me forever.”

After moving from Tucson to Fresno at the end of his freshman year Tuel enrolled at Clovis West. He spent that summer by himself until he met his friend Anthony Elliot, who had offered him a ride home.

For him, receiving that generosity at a time when he knew no one is a memory that stands out to him.

“For me, being a Golden Eagle is a little different. That stands out to me because somebody put a lending hand out to me and made me feel like part of the family,” said Tuel. “For me, being a Golden Eagle is sentimental and it feels so good to be here. I appreciate everybody’s support.”

Brown asked what they would tell their younger selves if they could go back in time.

Sweeney shared that he wishes he had known back then, that it’s not about the awards but how you treat others and those who will come after you, that really make a difference.

“Looking back, it’s not about the statistics, and it’s not about the awards, or things of that nature. It’s about what you leave behind,” said Sweeney. “If there was one thing I could change it would be to spend time with the younger kids, just making sure that they’re on the same page, that they’re working hard and they get it.”

Tuel shared a similar sentiment and wishes he could tell his younger self that while it’s important to get good grades and be a responsible leade, it’s also important to enjoy the time you have in this stage of life.

“As quarterbacks, you’re looked at as someone who has to be at the top of their game. Make sure your shirt’s tucked in, you look good and be prim and proper. You want to do the right thing, but don’t take yourself too seriously. Have fun with it,” said Tuel.

Currently, Tuel is the Vice President of Sales for Greenbrier holdings, a fully integrated cannabis company, and Sweeney works as a Financial Advisor for Wells Fargo.

Sweeney and Tuel’s inductions will place them in the Hall of Fame alongside Vince Wesson, Brad Bell, and Kendall Brock.