Clovis West falls to Vanden in state playoffs

In a boys basketball season defined by comebacks, Clovis West needed one more Tuesday night – this time to save its season.

Yet fueled by a 65-point second half performance, the visiting No. 9 seed Vanden Vikings held on to defeat No. 8 seed Clovis West 101-93, knocking the Golden Eagles out in the first round of the Division I state boys basketball championships.

“We really just wanted to come in and compete, make shots and see what happens,” Vanden head coach Mike Holloway said. “Even though we only got two seniors, our squad came in with a lot of experience and ready to play.”

Vanden brought its speed and athleticism in the first quarter, attacking the paint against Clovis West. Junior point guard I’saac Montgomery scored nine points for the Vikings in the opening quarter, guiding Vanden to an early 21-15 lead.

Clovis West clawed back in the game with junior Cole Anderson’s eight points in the second quarter. A breakaway layup by West forward Marcel Sanders evened the game at 28, and both teams traded shots to eventually tie 36-36 at halftime.

The second half brought an offensive explosion from Vanden – yet Clovis West had a chance to take control midway through the third quarter.

A 15-4 Golden Eagles run, highlighted by back-to-back Cole Anderson three-pointers, granted West a 51-40 lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.

Holloway called timeout and made adjustments in the Vikings’ offensive approach.

“We were fading away a lot in the first half, so the emphasis in the second half was trying to finish,” Holloway said. “I believe that stopped their momentum in the game.”

Using a more focused paint attack similar to the first quarter, Vanden scored 61 points in the last 12 minutes of regulation.

The Vikings used a 22-5 run to take a 62-56 lead over Clovis West, before Golden Eagles freshman Isaac Martinez hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to cut the score to 62-59 entering the fourth quarter.

Vanden silenced any Clovis West comeback attempt in the fourth quarter with its stingy defense, which forced half-court turnovers that turned into fast break points for the Vikings.

Clovis West never got within arm’s-length of Vanden, who matched the Golden Eagles shot for shot down the stretch to punch its ticket to the second round of the Division I state basketball championships.

The Vikings were led in scoring by Montgomery (30 points), Agjanti Miller (29), and Teiano Hardee (20).

Clovis West saw its top scorer Anderson put together a 31-point performance in the loss, with senior Jarren Carr adding 15 points in his final game as a Golden Eagle.

The 2019-20 Clovis West season came to a close Tuesday night with a bittersweet taste, as the Golden Eagles dropped the final two games in what was otherwise a magical season.

It was magical not only for the on-court success, but also the impact it had on every player in the program.

“I gained a family with my teammates, and they will be my friends for life,” outgoing senior Max Phillips said. “I just want to thank them for making this the best year of my life.”