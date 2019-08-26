Clovis West and Clovis High Score Big Wins in Modesto

While many of the TRAC football teams opened up their 2019 seasons at home, the Golden Eagles of Clovis West and the Cougars of Clovis High had to hit the road in week one.

And they returned with big wins.

Clovis High defeated Modesto 49-0, scoring 14 in the first, 28 points in the second quarter and finishing the night with a lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Robles threw for more than 150 yards and 3 touchdowns, while the Cougar defense pitched a shutout.

Between the big-play offense (an 80-yard strike to Nate Johnson and then a 20-yard pass following that) and a stout defense, the Cougars look to make some noise when they host Stockdale in their home opener in week two on Friday.

The Golden Eagles on the other hand battled down to the wire against Central Catholic in a last-minute 26-22 victory. Clovis West quarterback Bradley Senneway tossed the game-winning touchdown with less than 15 seconds left remaining in the game.

Clovis West now faces a non-conference matchup against Edison on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.