Clovis Water Treatment Plant will be shut off for two months for Annual Routine Maintenance

The City of Clovis Public Utilities Dept. announced that the surface water treatment plant will be shutoff this weekend for the next 60 days.

This shutoff is an annual routine maintenance protocol for the treatment plant, other construction activities will also be taking place on the canal.

Public Utilities also stated residents will continue to receive water but there will be a change of flow throughout the distribution system.

For more information or if anyone experiences water issue regarding to the shutoff, contact the City of Clovis Public Utilities Department at (559) 324-2600.