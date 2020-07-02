Clovis Veterans Memorial District to Host Virtual Fourth of July Celebration

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District will host its first ever virtual Independence Day celebration this Saturday.

District officials said that due to the current health crisis, it was decided that a virtual celebration would be the best way to keep the community safe.

The Chairman of the Board stated, “Since there are no community celebrations for the Fourth of July this year, the District has decided to leverage a virtual platform in order to celebrate the freedoms that we enjoy as a nation.”

The district will host a watch party through its Facebook page at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The program includes patriotic marches recorded by the AUSA Sounds of Freedom Band and remarks about Independence Day and our community from local leaders – including Clovis Community College President Dr. Lori Bennett, Assemblyman Jim Patterson and others.

The district has prepared a virtual women in the military exhibit, which highlights achievements that women have made in the military and their ability to integrate into military culture.

“We must never forget that it is our duty to ensure that which is defended by our service

members. As citizens we do our part by being responsible and engaged in our community,” Clovis Veterans Memorial District CEO Lorenzo Rios said.

There will also be an opportunity to receive a prize through a Patriotic Porch Contest. The exhibit, crafts, and Porch Contest details can all be found on their website www.cvmdistrict.org.