Clovis Veterans Memorial District set for new technology

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District is implementing several new technology upgrades to its facility.

One of the new features includes keyless access to all the facility doors, giving clients the ability to lock and unlock their doors with a card when they reserve a room for their event at the CVMD.

“The goal is when someone shows up, they will get a key. They will be able to control their room,” CVMD CEO Lorenzo Rios said.

With the keyless access, customers don’t need to wait for staff to come and unlock or lock doors.

“Now you can come in, set up and lock the door as you walk out because you have control and you have a card that allows you to go in and out,” Rios said. “When they come in and sign up for the space, they get a card that will allow them to access the room when they need to.”

Inside the facility, touchpads are now available for customers to use.

“Those touchpads will allow them to control the sound in the room. Each room now has sound. Before we didn’t have sound in every room,” Rios said. “You can have an event in a room and have quality sound coming from the speakers that are provided inside the space.”

In the ballroom, Rios said the CVMD has introduced new state-of-the-art 4K quality laser projectors.

Rios added that the new speakers are also available in the ballroom.

“Before, to have a high quality sound someone would have to go and bring a music company or audio production company to provide higher quality speakers,” Rios said. “If you are hosting an event and you need high quality audio, we now can provide that.”

Each speaker in the facility has its own amplifier and equalizer, giving it a higher quality sound than before.

Rios said the speakers are available in all of the rooms, but it’s especially important for the ballroom which accommodates 650 people.

“We can now have 650 people enjoying a dinner and not have to worry about bringing additional speakers because the new audio system allows us to have greater control than we ever did before,” Rios said.

The other addition to the CVMD is AirMedia, which allows customers to wirelessly project their computer or phone.

“You can wirelessly connect to the room, so you can project from our new 4K quality screens from your phone or your computer,” Rios said. “We have the capacity so you can switch between programs and you don’t have to connect to anything other than the AirMedia.”