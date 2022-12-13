Clovis Veterans Memorial District Hosts 6th Annual “Here Comes Santa”

Sunday, December 11 – The Clovis Veterans Memorial District held the Christmas Holiday event “Here Comes Santa.”

This is the sixth year, (minus the 2020 Covid year), that the District has held this event, and with each year’s passing, the Christmas Holiday spirit seems to grow within the hearts of those who attend.

“[Military Veteran Groups] Have the community come together to celebrate the season as well as our freedoms that are protected by those who serve this nation,” said Amy Cross, Director of Operations at the CVMD.

Those Veterans, which included groups such as the American Legion Post 147, the Marine Corps League, and the VHW Post 3225 combined forces to help set up, organize, and bring the event to fruition as members of the community gathered inside the Liberty Ballroom to mix and mingle.

Cross also mentioned that the CVMD’s mission involves looking at celebrations with its community as a way of “…preserving our community and country’s foundational ideals”.

“We are always happy to have our community come together and celebrate our freedoms and why we have them, and to be able to get to know our veterans and community service organizations.”

The Here Comes Santa event began with the playing of familiar Christmas tunes by the Sounds of Freedom Band, conducted by Monte Gmur and assistant directed by Niko Morales.

The band, bringing forth their “Sounds of the Season” concert, not only opened the event with live music but invited the incoming public to an open and inviting ballroom which on this day comprised of booths and games, alongside a separate room entirely for refreshments.

The booths which formed a walkway throughout the Liberty Ballroom were formed by groups relating both to the Veterans of Clovis as well as civilian organizations such as the Clovis Senior Center, the Clovis Rotary, and the Center Stage Clovis Community Theatre.

A few booths, alongside information about their organizations, hosted games such as Tic-Tac-Toe, table bowling, and even a cake walk.

These booths, leading the way to the all important refreshments room, which also contained tables and further opportunities to draw or color for younglings (and adults), found itself filled with lines of those looking to enjoy in a savory delight.

Cookies, cakes, hot cocoa and other holiday themed treats were placed by the walls of this extra room as well as in the hands of those who participated in the festive atmosphere.

All of this of course led to the main attraction at the “Here Comes Santa” event, which was the Santa Clause photo opportunity.

Kids began to line up to take their photo with the mystic being known as “Santa Clause”. Alongside a CVMD photographer, parents and grandparents interchangeably took the opportunity to capture this moment in time that is the innocence of childhood.

CVMD CEO Lorenzo Rios upon emceeing the opening portion of the event that was the “Sounds of the Season” regularly brought up the importance of military families who are missing out on these all important moments.

Rios proclaimed, “It’s important to remember those who are separated from each other at these times.”

Referencing either those in the military who have passed or those who continue to serve is merely another opportunity for the CVMD to display honor, a chance that they jump at each time they get to do so.

The CVMD continues to preserve this tradition especially through the Christmas themed holiday season.