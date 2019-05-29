Clovis Unified’s Class of 2019 set to turn their tassels and celebrate graduation

This Wednesday evening, May 29, Clovis Unified’s graduation season will kick off, with the 580-strong Clovis East High School graduating class taking to the stage in Lamonica Stadium. Over the next week and a half, more than 2,900 graduates will be honored in front of their family and friends at eight Clovis Unified graduation ceremonies.
Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Clovis East High School
Lamonica Stadium, Clovis
Thursday, May 30, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Clovis High School
Lamonica Stadium, Clovis
Saturday, June 1, 2019
Clovis Adult School (11 a.m.) and Clovis Online School (1 p.m.)
Mercedes Edwards Theatre, Clovis
Monday, June 3, 2019, 7:00 p.m.
Gateway High School
Mercedes Edwards Theatre, Clovis
Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Buchanan High School
Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis
Wednesday, June 5, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Clovis North High School
Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis
Thursday, June 6, 2019, 7:30 p.m.
Clovis West High School
Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis