Clovis Unified’s Class of 2019 set to turn their tassels and celebrate graduation

This Wednesday evening, May 29, Clovis Unified’s graduation season will kick off, with the 580-strong Clovis East High School graduating class taking to the stage in Lamonica Stadium. Over the next week and a half, more than 2,900 graduates will be honored in front of their family and friends at eight Clovis Unified graduation ceremonies.

Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis East High School

Lamonica Stadium, Clovis

Thursday, May 30, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis High School

Lamonica Stadium, Clovis

Saturday, June 1, 2019

Clovis Adult School (11 a.m.) and Clovis Online School (1 p.m.)

Mercedes Edwards Theatre, Clovis

Monday, June 3, 2019, 7:00 p.m.

Gateway High School

Mercedes Edwards Theatre, Clovis

Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Buchanan High School

Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis

Wednesday, June 5, 2017, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis North High School

Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis

Thursday, June 6, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Clovis West High School

Veterans Memorial Stadium, Clovis