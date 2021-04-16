Clovis Unified Student Athletes Honored at Spring Signing Day

41 student-athletes across all five Clovis Unified high schools were celebrated this week for signing national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers into college.
Buchanan and Clovis High held live ceremonies on Wednesday where its student-athletes signed their letters live in front of friends and family. Clovis North hosted a ceremony on Thursday afternoon, with North Dakota State-bound wrestler Ryan Watts joining the celebration as a last-minute addition.
Student-athletes from Clovis are headed to multiple major college destinations around the country, including Stanford, USC, the Air Force Academy and the University of Pittsburgh.
Here is the full list of Clovis Unified student-athletes who inked their letters of intent during the spring signing period:
Buchanan High
- Ashtyn Arnold, Bellevue University, basketball
- Cuauhtemoc Becerra, Stanford University, baseball
- Shagan Bhullar, Pomona-Pitzer, soccer
- Gianna Chiaramonte, Fresno State, track and field
- Helen Chu, Columbia University, track and field
- Donovan Constable, Cal State Northridge, volleyball
- Jaedyn Davies, University of Montevallo, swimming
- Ky Duong, USC, diving
- Hannah Hartsburg, Simpson University, softball
- Morgan Hutchison, Fresno State, track and field
- Cianna Mariscotti, Montana State University – Billings, volleyball
- Caleb Pouliut, Masters College, track and field
- Shayla Sakkakhanaune, Whitter College, soccer
- Cameron Schwantes, Drury University, swimming
- Raegan Stermer, Briar Cliff, basketball
- Josh Williams, UC Santa Barbara, baseball
- Austin Young, Fresno State, baseball
Clovis East High
- Andrew Mannion, Menlo College, wrestling
- Caitlyn Perales, Dominican University of California, softball
- Jacob Tafoya, Air Force Academy, football
- Trevor Vertiz, University of Saint Katherine, basketball
- Kacy Wicks – Water Polo – San Diego State
- Lochan Zwaschka, University of Pacific, water polo
Clovis High
- Maddy Arnold, CSU San Marcos, softball
- Alexandro Chavez, Biola University, soccer
- Caitlin Decanio, Azusa Pacific, softball
- Jordan Hilford, University of Providence, wrestling
- Julia Green, University of Providence, track and field
- Seth Madruga, Simpson University, baseball
- Ayden Merrihew, Fresno Pacific, track and field
- Brittney Slocum, Viterbo University, softball
- Logan Sumter, Fresno Pacific, baseball
- Greg Turner, Fresno Pacific, soccer
Clovis North High
- Ryan Fiorentino, Oregon State, wrestling
- Delaney Phillips, Master’s University, swim and dive
- Ryan Watts, North Dakota State University, wrestling
Clovis West High
- Chase Barsotti, Menlo College, baseball
- Jacob Floth, Fresno Pacific, baseball
- Kaydence Garcia – Fresno State, Soccer
- Morgan Hébert, Fort Valley State University, volleyball
- Abby Hiatt – Soka University of America, Soccer
- Austin Lane, University of Pittsburgh, swimming
- Syriah Wint, Fort Valley State University, volleyball