Clovis Unified Student Athletes Honored at Spring Signing Day

41 student-athletes across all five Clovis Unified high schools were celebrated this week for signing national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers into college.

Buchanan and Clovis High held live ceremonies on Wednesday where its student-athletes signed their letters live in front of friends and family. Clovis North hosted a ceremony on Thursday afternoon, with North Dakota State-bound wrestler Ryan Watts joining the celebration as a last-minute addition.

Student-athletes from Clovis are headed to multiple major college destinations around the country, including Stanford, USC, the Air Force Academy and the University of Pittsburgh.

Here is the full list of Clovis Unified student-athletes who inked their letters of intent during the spring signing period:

Buchanan High

Ashtyn Arnold, Bellevue University, basketball

Cuauhtemoc Becerra, Stanford University, baseball

Shagan Bhullar, Pomona-Pitzer, soccer

Gianna Chiaramonte, Fresno State, track and field

Helen Chu, Columbia University, track and field

Donovan Constable, Cal State Northridge, volleyball

Jaedyn Davies, University of Montevallo, swimming

Ky Duong, USC, diving

Hannah Hartsburg, Simpson University, softball

Morgan Hutchison, Fresno State, track and field

Cianna Mariscotti, Montana State University – Billings, volleyball

Caleb Pouliut, Masters College, track and field

Shayla Sakkakhanaune, Whitter College, soccer

Cameron Schwantes, Drury University, swimming

Raegan Stermer, Briar Cliff, basketball

Josh Williams, UC Santa Barbara, baseball

Austin Young, Fresno State, baseball

Clovis East High

Andrew Mannion, Menlo College, wrestling

Caitlyn Perales, Dominican University of California, softball

Jacob Tafoya, Air Force Academy, football

Trevor Vertiz, University of Saint Katherine, basketball

Kacy Wicks – Water Polo – San Diego State

Lochan Zwaschka, University of Pacific, water polo

Clovis High

Maddy Arnold, CSU San Marcos, softball

Alexandro Chavez, Biola University, soccer

Caitlin Decanio, Azusa Pacific, softball

Jordan Hilford, University of Providence, wrestling

Julia Green, University of Providence, track and field

Seth Madruga, Simpson University, baseball

Ayden Merrihew, Fresno Pacific, track and field

Brittney Slocum, Viterbo University, softball

Logan Sumter, Fresno Pacific, baseball

Greg Turner, Fresno Pacific, soccer

Clovis North High

Ryan Fiorentino, Oregon State, wrestling

Delaney Phillips, Master’s University, swim and dive

Ryan Watts, North Dakota State University, wrestling

Clovis West High

Chase Barsotti, Menlo College, baseball

Jacob Floth, Fresno Pacific, baseball

Kaydence Garcia – Fresno State, Soccer

Morgan Hébert, Fort Valley State University, volleyball

Abby Hiatt – Soka University of America, Soccer

Austin Lane, University of Pittsburgh, swimming

Syriah Wint, Fort Valley State University, volleyball