Clovis Unified Offering Free Meals For Kids

The phrase “No free lunch” does not apply to kids. Literally.

Starting September 8, Clovis Unified began offering free breakfast and lunch for kids ages 1 to 18 from any of the 18 participating schools.

Kids do not need to be registered to go to school in Clovis to receive the meals or need a school ID.

Campus catering will have these meals in a to-go bag. The free meals are part of the Summer Seamless Program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Schools like Buchanan High School, Tarpey Elementary, and Clark Intermediate School will have the drive-thru style pick ups, available at every school day from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

If a parent is unable to pick up their child’s meal, CUSD does allow a neighbor to pick it up for them, if needed.

Kids also do not need a parent present in order to receive a meal. If a child is planning on picking up a meal, parents are to remind their children of social distancing.

Campus catering does warn that some of the meals do require to be warmed-up, not all are ready to eat.

Pickups will also be available at CUSD bus stops in the district, the bus will go to area participating schools and will stop at each bus stop at designated times for 10 to 20 mins.

Bus times and participating locations can be found at cusd.com/campuscatering.aspx

For any concerns for food allergies or nutritional facts, meals of the day can be found on the participating school’s websites, CUSD app, and Nutrislice.