Clovis Unified Kicks Off the School Year with New Beginnings and High Spirits

August 22, 2024 — The school year has officially begun in Clovis Unified School District (CUSD), bringing with it a wave of excitement and fresh starts. On August 19th, more than 43,000 students returned to campuses across the district, including those at the newly opened Satoshi Hirayama Elementary.

The grand opening of this new school was celebrated with the vibrant sounds of taiko drums and a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by about 50 members of the Hirayama family, including “Fibber’s” three sons and his 101-year-old brother.

Principal Laura Reynolds, who leads the new Hirayama Elementary, expressed her enthusiasm for the year ahead, emphasizing the collaborative effort that went into making the school a reality.

The school’s opening marks a significant milestone for CUSD, aligning with the district’s theme for the year, “Building on the Legacy,” which reflects a focus on honoring the past while preparing students for future success.

Across the district, students have been diving into their studies and reconnecting with friends, with many enjoying special events to ease them into the new year. At Alta Sierra and Kastner intermediate schools, eighth graders took on the role of guides, helping new students navigate their campuses.

Meanwhile, at Boris and Riverview Elementary Schools, students were welcomed with cool treats and the chance to meet their teachers and principals, setting a positive tone for the days ahead.

Clovis Unified’s strong academic performance last year sets a high bar for the new school year. In the 2022-23 school year, 66% of students met or exceeded the English Language Arts standard, and 51% did the same in Math, placing the district among the top in California.

However, the district remains focused on overcoming the lingering challenges of the pandemic, including fluctuating attendance and the need to reestablish classroom norms and interpersonal connections.

As students settle into their routines, parents are encouraged to take advantage of new tools like the Parentsquare app, designed to streamline communication between families and the district.

With the school year now in full swing, Clovis Unified is ready to support its students in achieving their best, building on the solid foundation laid in previous years. As traffic increases around school zones, community members are reminded to drive carefully and ensure a safe environment for all students returning to their classrooms.