Clovis Unified Holds Career Technical Education Event

Clovis Unified School District’s annual Career Technical Education (CTE) Expo retuned to an in-person event this year. Held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building on January 26th, students got to experience hands-on training and demonstrations.

First introduced in 2019, the event provides an opportunity for prospective students to speak with currently enrolled students, teachers and counselors about different career pathways and job opportunities such as welding, agriculture, construction, healthcare, computer science, criminology, medicine and media.

The expo is meant to provide an opportunity for CUSD families and students to come out and be under one roof on one night so they can learn about Career Technical Education in the district.

Five comprehensive high schools within CUSD, as well as CART offer programs. The students can go to any of the programs at any of the schools.

The program offers students who are interested in a career field the opportunity to be introduced to that field now rather than later in their life.

Some students have received postsecondary degrees, certificates, apprenticeships or employment during or right after high school after enrolling in the CTE classes.

CUSD Superintendent Eimear O’Brien said the district’s CTE programs comply with the state CTE regulations, requiring certain certifications and completed courses the students have to go through.

“It’s a pretty rigorous program for us to adhere to it,” O’Brien said.

“If a Clovis West student wants to attend the construction program at Clovis High for two periods a day, they can do that,” O’Brien said.