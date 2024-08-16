Clovis Unified celebrates the opening of Satoshi Hirayama Elementary School

August 15, 2024 — As summer draws to a close, Clovis Unified School District is eagerly preparing to welcome students back to school, with a special focus on the inauguration of its newest addition, Satoshi Hirayama Elementary School. Anticipating an enrollment of approximately 450 students, the school represents the district’s 35th elementary institution and pays homage to a local luminary whose legacy promises to inspire future generations.

Named in honor of Satoshi Hirayama, a distinguished Japanese American figure and longtime educator within Clovis Unified, the school embodies resilience, excellence, and community spirit. Overcoming the challenges of internment during his youth, Hirayama later achieved milestones such as playing collegiate baseball at Fresno State, serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and becoming the first Japanese American to compete in Japan’s professional baseball league.

Today’s grand opening ceremony, held amidst ongoing construction, included a poignant ribbon-cutting event attended by numerous members of the Hirayama family. Among the dignitaries were Hirayama’s three sons and his 101-year-old brother, who collectively inaugurated the new campus.

Principal Laura Reynolds, who welcomed students for the first day of classes today, emphasized the significance of the school’s namesake. “We are thrilled to pay tribute to Satoshi Hirayama as the inspiration behind our school,” Reynolds remarked. “His journey through adversity, achievements, and enduring legacy serve as a powerful foundation for our school community.”

While construction on the campus continues with an expected completion date in January, essential student facilities such as the cafeteria, library, and nurse’s office are fully operational for the start of the school year. “We are fully prepared to welcome our students, with comprehensive safety plans in place,” Reynolds assured, underscoring the district’s commitment to providing a secure and nurturing educational environment.

Affectionately nicknamed “the Heat,” the new school represents a fresh beginning for its students, many of whom will begin their academic journey in recently installed portable classrooms. As they enter these classrooms, the spirit of Satoshi Hirayama will undoubtedly resonate, offering inspiration and a profound reminder of the values he embodied.

As both the district and the Hirayama family commemorate this milestone, the opening of Satoshi Hirayama Elementary School serves as a testament to the enduring impact of one individual on an entire community.