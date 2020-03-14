Clovis Unified Cancels Class

School is temporarily out for Clovis Unified School District.

In an emergency board meeting held Friday, March 13. the district announced it would suspend all classes from March 16 to April 13.

The announcement arrived a few hours after Fresno Unified said it would suspend classes from now until Tuesday, April 14.

School districts up and down the state cancelled class amid growing concern over the coronavirus.

The district already canceled all of its activities, including sporting events, arts performances and club meetings, the day before.