Clovis Unified Board President Brian Heryford announces his resignation

After completing plans to relocate out of state following the 2018 sale of his Clovis insurance business and now his home, Clovis Unified Board President Brian Heryford announced his resignation effective September 1, 2019.

“Being on the school board for the past 23 years has been a journey that began when I chose to run, and it has been a great experience that has allowed me to do good for our community. Now, it’s time for this leg of my journey to end, and a new one to begin,” Heryford said in a statement.

Heryford spent 23 years with the district and during that span, the former CUSD board president tackled numerous issues, while helping the district flourish as a whole.

Under his watch, CUSD opened 20 schools including the Center for Advanced Research and Technology (CART), Heryford guided the district through a recession, keeping his staff intact and functioning.

But overall, the district has seen academic achievement climb, national recognition of its academic, performing arts and athletic teams, and on-going financial health.

In a statement, Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell, Ed.D spoke on the importance of Heryford’s influence on the district, but also the Clovis community.

“Brian has been a great advocate for our community and has kept the good of our students at the forefront of every vote he has cast during his time on the Board,” she said. “There is no doubt that Brian cares deeply for Clovis Unified, and about protecting the high standards and delivering on the expectations of our community. He will be greatly missed.”

Now, members of the Board will determine at their Sept. 11 meeting how they will proceed in identifying his replacement.