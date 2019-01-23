Clovis Unified begins hiring process for 2019-20 school year

In an effort to hire teachers, school psychologists, preschool teachers and language speech pathologists for the 2019-20 school year, Clovis Unified School District held its sixth annual Certificated Job Fair on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

According to CUSD, decreasing class sizes and increasing student enrollment has created a demand for additional high quality educators in the district.

“This is an opportunity to formalize an interview process as we begin our interview season for the 2019-20 school year,” Barry Jager, Associate Superintendent Human Resources, said.

Jager said the district had more than 300 individuals who participated in the job fair.

“This is a district-wide collaborative effort to make sure that we attract candidates throughout the Valley, up and down the state,” Jager said. “We have attracted folks from different states as they are looking to relocate.”

Some individuals came to the job fair looking for a career change, while others recently finished school,

“In Clovis Unified we understand that hiring is the most important thing we can do,” Jager said. “We work collaboratively with our site-leaders, so they can interview individuals that can be the perfect fit for their site or department.”

Jager said there is a great need for credentialed individuals to get into education.

“As we work with local universities, Fresno State, Fresno Pacific, National and many other universities throughout California– as individuals are finishing their program– there is such a need for educators in our district and throughout the Valley,” Jager said.

Jager added that the district is looking for educators who have a strong desire to make a difference in students’ lives– those that want to come to work everyday and think about how they can impact a student’s life.

“We’ll work with the professional development side, support them with the structure, but we want that foundation piece that you care about our students and you care about making a difference,” Jager said.