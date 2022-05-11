Clovis Trail Fest Blends Exercise With Festivities

1 of 4

The Sixth Annual Clovis Trail Fest was held from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday the 7th of May, and there wasn’t a loss for participants as members of the community walked, ran, rollerbladed, and biked the Clovis trails. Running through the Old Town and Dry Creek trails, Trail Fest was a free community event where booths, activities, snacks and live music were offered along the trails for all who ventured them on Saturday.

“Everybody’s been very nice and very polite,” said Nelda from the Senior Center. The Trail Fest was an opportune moment to let people know about upcoming events such as the Senior Center’s Rummage Sale coming this Thursday.

“It’s just such a beautiful day, everybody’s in such a great mood,” said members of UCSF Fresno who were administering the newest round of vaccinations to the fifty and older population.

“It’s been super nice, everybody’s super friendly.”

“We live in Old Town, and we’re committed to Old Town Clovis…we wanna be a part of this vibe, so that’s why we came out today.”

“It’s a good turnout, it’s been great weather!”

“We’re just excited to be with the family and ride bikes together.”

These were just a few examples of the types of friendly people out at the event on Saturday who loved being surrounded by the community and immersed in the trails. These people on their walks and bike rides even took the time to speak with an unprepared reporter, fashioned in jeans and a polo t-shirt. The cool morning air steadily flowed to the warming afternoon as people made their way from Railroad Park to Clovis avenue.

According to statistics provided by the City of Clovis, there were forty-two vendors at Trail Fest on Saturday in addition to approximately 2,000 members of the community who partook in the festivities along the trail.