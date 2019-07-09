Clovis track and field athletes earn annual honors

Clovis Unified track and field athletes and coaches have earned multiple nods of recognition for their 2019 season efforts from the California MileSplit publication.

Receiving the publication’s honor of California Girls Track and Field Team of the Year was the Buchanan girls track and field team.

The team earned its first state title in school history, thanks to performances from seniors Meagan Lowe, Haley Abirached and Shelby Daniele, as well as junior Corie Smith during the State Championship meet.

But that was not the only Clovis track and field team turning heads this year.

The Clovis North boys track and field team received the publication’s California Boys Track and Field Team of the Year title.

The Clovis North boys team also earned a State Championship title this season, with tremendous performances by juniors Caleb Foster and Isaiah Galindo, as well as senior Naythn Scruggs.

Foster was also recognized with an honor all his own: California Boys Field Athlete of the Year.

Foster’s standout showing at the State Track and Field Championship included wins in both the long jump and the triple jump contests, as well as placing second 110-meter hurdles and helping the team to a silver finish in the 4×100 relay.

The coaches of these dominant Clovis teams were not left out of the honors.

Clovis North boys track and field head coach Richard Brazil received the nod for California Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year.

The publication also acknowledged the rest of Brazil’s coaching staff for their acheivement, including Jason Lienau (distance), Johnathon Clark (jumps), Mike Rivera (sprints), Melanie McBath (hurdles), Kayley Braucher (throws), Russell Weaver (pole vault), Wendi Salvador (distance) and Josh Norman (sprints).

Additionally, Buchanan girls track and field head coach Brian Weaver was named California Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year.

Weaver’s coaching staff was acknowledged for their efforts, which included Billie Childs (jumps), Marty Simpson (distance), Nick Paramo (pole vault), Alison Bartosch (distance), Sarah Estes (sprints), Armando Negrete (distance), Ray Hanson (throws), Win Downing (timing), Alex Clausen (pole vault), Bob Smith (discus) and Scott Endler (discus).