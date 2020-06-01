Clovis Target Broken in and Looted (Video)

Sierra Vista Mall’s Target was broken into and looted Sunday night at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The store’s security footage showed a group of 10 to 15 people smashing the front windows, entering the store and stealing alcohol and electronics.

The looters were able to get away through the rear exits before police arrived on the scene.

Clovis PD is currently going through the store’s security video footage as well as city cameras for any leads.

Since last night’s incident, Clovis Police are on high alert patrolling throughout the city at commercial retail areas for any suspicious activity.

In a facebook post, Clovis PD stated:

“There is NO evidence to suggest that this burglary has any connection to local protests or demonstrations.

So far, there have been no arrests. If the suspects are located, they could be charged with California Penal Code 463—looting. The State is currently under an emergency order due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the looting charge would apply.”

Last week, mass protests, looting and riots have risen across the nation since the controversial death of George Floyd, who was under police custody by Minneapolis PD in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Videos across social media platforms sparked outrage as it showed a Minneapolis PD Officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes after he was handcuffed. In those minutes, the man pleaded with the officer that he could not breathe before becoming unconscious.

Floyd was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The officer has since been arrested and is facing charges on third degree murder.

Fresno is one of the cities where protests were held. In contrast to other cities, Fresno protests have remained peaceful.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspects, please contact the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.