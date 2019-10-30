Clovis Steps Up for Down Syndrome

Starting bright and early Saturday, Oct. 19, and continuing well into the afternoon, the Down Syndrome Association of Central California (DSACC) held their annual Step Up for Down Syndrome event. Over 1,100 people came out to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds to participate and show their support.

The DSACC is a nonprofit organization with a mission to enhance the quality of life and to educate, support and raise awareness for individuals and families who are touched by Down Syndrome. They are strictly a local nonprofit, receiving no financial support from larger entities. Therefore, 100 percent of the money they raise goes directly to local families in need.

The all day event began with a high fitness warm up and 5K Run/Walk. Between the 5K and opening ceremonies, the crowd was treated to live music from Los Nuevos Socios, a group of musicians out of Carson, California.

Following was the one mile Awareness Walk and performances by advocates Stephen Zimmerman, Lisa Saxton and Eden Chan Rapp and live music from the Bulldog Beat, a showcase group of the Fresno State music department’s finest musicians from the Bulldog Marching Band.

Bobby Salazar’s of Old Town Clovis is a proud supporter of the DSACC. As a new addition to the Step Up event this year, Bobby Salazar’s brought out their food truck. They served over 100 tacos, over 100 burritos and more than 60 breakfast burritos, with a portion of all proceeds going to help the DSACC achieve their fundraising goal.

The Step Up For Down Syndrome event is something very close to the heart of Bobby Salazar’s General Manager Denise Dominguez. Dominguez’s niece has a three year old daughter, Araya Kennedy, with Down Syndrome, which is how the Step Up event got on Dominguez’s radar.

Dominguez stated that the most important reason for the community to continue to support this event is for the awareness it builds. With the funds generated from the Step Up event, the DSACC is able to provide many resources, such as projects for the kids, for families who otherwise cannot afford it.

This year’s Step Up for Down Syndrome event raised $78,751, just shy of their $80,000 goal.

For more information about the Step Up For Down Syndrome event, visit https://www.ds-stride.org/stepupdsacc

For more information about the DSACC, visit www.dsacc.org