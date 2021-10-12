Clovis Soroptimist to Host Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser

On Saturday, October 16, at 6 p.m. the popular Soroptimist fundraiser, Denim & Diamonds, returns to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

The event will feature a delicious BBQ dinner, raffles, peruse one-of-a-kind auction items, live music by the Larry Keyes Band, and line dance lessons.

Soroptimist International of Clovis supports local girls and women through educational programs such as their “Dream It Be It” event which provides guidance and assistance for teens; “Live Your Dream” Education Awards for Women as well as a financial scholarship for the Women’s Advocate Award to San Joaquin College of Law for women.

The group also works locally with the Marjaree Mason Center and the Evangel Home, the Salvation Army, Family Healing Center, and CUSD Kids in Transition, among other projects.

The Clovis Soroptimist branch is part of an International Organization of nearly 95,000 Soroptimists in almost 120 countries and territories. The organization contributes time and financial support to community-based and international projects that benefit women and girls.

Financial assistance for access to education and training is vital in providing economic empowerment for girls and women while strengthening the community.

Individual tickets for Denim & Diamonds are $60 and are easily purchased online.

Business sponsorships are available as well.

For more information, visit https://buy.stripe.com/eVa003dFB9Umc8wcMM.