Clovis Seniors celebrate ’50s themed Senior Prom

On Saturday Aug. 20, from 5pm-9pm The Clovis Senior Activity Center hosted its’ second annual Senior Prom with approximately 150 people in attendance.

The ‘50s themed Senior Prom focused on a healthy way for seniors to stay active while having fun.

Serving as a healthy activity to keep The Center’s members active, the prom also served as a way to give the senior community a fun evening, according to Moniqua Randolph, Administrative Assistant.

Attendees arrived Saturday evening dressed in ‘50s outfits or formal wear filling the dance floor to spend the evening dancing with friends and family.

“We have folks in here wearing poodle skirts, being greasers, and T-birds. They’re just out here having a good old time. We also have folks that are dressed to impress with their fancy dresses and their suits.”

Randolph said wording wise, the name of the Senior Prom was a fun way to get people in the senior community interested in attending the ‘Senior’ Prom.

With the theme of the prom set in the ‘50s, the Activity Center was filled with stylized decorations and music that Randolph said attendees complimented throughout the night.

Sponsors like In-N-Out supplied materials like paper hats to fit the aesthetic of the dance. Local event and design decor business Xpressyourself also helped provide decorations for the prom.

Small details such as how the Coca-Cola bottles looked helped create an atmosphere that was appreciated by attendees.

Randolph said the impact of events such as the Senior Prom encourages seniors to utilize the resources around them while at the same time, promoting socialization with other seniors in the hopes they meet new people and create new connections while enjoying themselves while staying active and healthy.

“Our mission is to provide activities to keep the lifestyle of our seniors an active one. We feel that [the Senior Prom] is a great opportunity for them to come out and get their steps in while they’re dancing,” Randolph said.

A goal for the Senior Center is to increase participation in events such as the Senior Prom. Randolph hopes to reach a goal 200 to 300 by next year, as the activities and Activity Center continue to grow in popularity.

For those interested in supporting the Senior Activity Center, Randolph said being a sponsor is always a way that community partners can help contribute to the center to ensure more events similar to the Senior Prom can be provided to seniors in the community.

Those interested in potentially sponsoring future events can contact the Senior Center and ask Randolph for more information.

The next event at the Senior Activity Center will be held on Sept. 28, and will be the Center’s End of the Year Summer Bash. The bash will include a barbecue and live musical entertainment, as well as carnival games to enjoy.