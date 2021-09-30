Clovis Senior Center Hosts Summer Bash

The Senior Activity Center in Clovis hosted a Summer Bash event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 29.

For $8, anyone 50-years-old or older could come enjoy live music, games, and lunch while also speaking to vendors about their businesses.

“We have about 20 vendors and about 250 attendees,” said Moniqua Randolph, Administration Assistant with the Clovis Senior Activity Center.

This is the second biggest event they’ve had outdoors since the reopening celebration back in July.

This event allows seniors who have been cooped up inside to come out, enjoy the cooler weather, and appreciate life again after Covid.

“It makes everybody happy, the fact that we are back out doing things and keeping our seniors busy,” said Randolph.

The Senior Center hosts more than just events, it also offers programs of assistance for people who need warm meals, classes, a night out playing Bingo, and even opportunities to get your groove on on the dancefloor.

Rose Avila, who has attended multiple events hosted by the Clovis Senior Center says that when she had surgery, she applied to a program to receive meals for both her and her husband until she was fully recovered.

“It was very helpful, there’s a lot of things the Senior Center does for their people,” said Avila.

Two women who attended the event as vendors from healthcare centers were conversing with attendees about their business and how they could provide help for people who need time to recover from an injury.

“We are a skilled nursing facility that offer therapy and provide care until they are fully recovered,” said Jamie MacDonald from North Pointe Healthcare Center.

Bobbie Lujan from Healthcare Centre of Fresno said it’s wonderful to see when the seniors they assist recuperate and are able to go home.

This won’t be the last event the Senior Center provides as October will be their busiest month yet.

They have events such as a car show on Oct. 9, a collaboration with Paul Mitchel for haircuts on Oct. 22, and a Halloween party on Oct. 29.

For more information on upcoming events, programs or classes, you can find their schedule on their City of Clovis Senior Center homepage then click on the Oct. 2021 calendar.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center is located at 850 Fourth Street in downtown Clovis, and you can reach them by phone at 559-324-2750.