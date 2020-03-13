Clovis Senior Center Closes due to Coronavirus Concerns

On Thursday, March 12, the City of Clovis announced they will be temporarily closing the Clovis Senior Activity Center due to concerns of COVID-19.

Being that the center serve residents who are the most vulnerable to the virus, the city is taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the residents.

The City of Clovis is following the guidelines of Fresno County Dept. of Public Health (FCDPH) and the California Dept. of Public Health (CDPH).

The Senior Activity Center’s Senior Lunch Program will still be active for residents. Regular reservation policies for the meals will be in effect from Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The City of Clovis currently has no date when the center will reopen. For more information, please contact Amy Hance at (559) 324-2769 or AmyH@cityofclovis.com.