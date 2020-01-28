Clovis Senior Center Breaks Down 2020 Senior Events

From dance parties to car shows, the Clovis Senior Center has a lot in store for 2020.

Senior Center Recreation Specialist Mai Kou Yang broke down the Center’s biggest upcoming events.

The Senior Center offers a myriad of events for Clovis Seniors to attend. Some of the events reoccur multiple times throughout the year, such as the Center’s monthly birthday celebration, which takes place near the end of each month.

The Birthday Celebration is sponsored by local health insurance agency Humana, who provides raffle drawing and prizes at each event. The event gives Clovis Seniors the opportunity to celebrate their birthdays with the rest of the community.

The Center holds its Tribute to Veterans event four times a year – on March 26, June 25, Sept. 24 and Dec. 17. The free event honors local veterans by giving them an opportunity to connect and share their stories. The St. Agnes Foundation and Central Valley Medical Providers sponsor the Veterans Tribute, among other events put on by the Center.

Yang said the Center is making minor changes to the Tribute events to encourage more people to turn out.

“We have made some changes over the years to try to encourage people to come out. They come to the program and meet fellow veterans and exchange stories and make new friends and it’s a good social time,” Yang said.

There’s also the twice-annual Rummage Sale, which takes place May 7 and Oct. 1. Proceeds from the sales help fund the Center’s various activities and events.

A number of holiday luncheons are on the Center’s calendar as well, including luncheons for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Proceeding in chronological order, the first major event the Center has planned is its Valentine’s Day Celebration Feb. 14. The event will feature appetizers, photo opportunities and dancing.

The Center’s first Senior Prom takes place March 28. The dance will boast a Hollywood Red Carpet theme. There is a limited amount of tickets available, so Yang suggests getting them when they go on sale Feb. 14.

“We’re really excited for this one because this is our first one that we are putting on as a Center,” Yang said. “We are working with the Aging Network and they are a non-profit that has a ton of resources for the community.”

The Center’s Clovis Trail Fest event takes place May 2. Vendors will be stationed along city trails and in parks to offer residents fun activities. The event has something to offer everyone, Yang said.

“It is an event that is held along Old Town trails and Dry Creek trails. The good thing about this event that I love is that you can start at any location at any point and you can walk, bike, run or ride along your scooter. It’s a family friendly event, even your furry friends are welcome,” she said. “The point of the event it to get families out enjoying our trails.”

The Memorial Run is on May 23. A few different outdoor events are offered that day, including the main 5K run, which Yang said could also be walked. There is also an untimed two-mile walk, a half-mile kids run and a half-mile senior walk. Yang said the Center is working on setting up a kid’s zone area for the event.

“What that means is, after the kids race we have a kids zone set up where families can come and there will be obstacles and bounce houses and things like that so that’s in the works,” Yang said.

The Health and Wellness fair takes place July 6 and will provide health resources information to the senior community.

“We will have local vendors, high school students who will be providing nutritional information, legal information. We’ll have booths offering information on Medicare and Medi-Cal,” Yang said.

On Sept. 23 the Center will throw its End of Summer Bash, which will feature carnival games, live country music and food provided by the Clovis Kiwanis Club. Limited tickets for the event will go on sale in July.

The Center’s Car Show is slated for Oct. 17. The show features food vendors, music and all kinds of cars. Yang said the Center is working on getting more participants to make this year’s edition of the event even bigger.

The Center’s Halloween party is set for Oct. 28 and will feature music and appetizers.

A full list of the Center’s events can be found below.

January:

January 9th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center

January 31st – Birthday Celebration, Sponsor by Humana

February:

February 14th – Valentine’s Celebration, Sponsored by St. Agnes Foundation & Central Valley Medical Providers

February 13th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center

February 22 – Crab Feed, Clovis Senior Activity Center

February 28th – Birthday Celebration, Sponsor by Humana

March:

March 12th – Jolly Times, CSAC

March 26th – Tribute to Veterans, St. Agnes Foundation & Central Valley Medical Providers

March 27th – Birthday Celebration, Sponsored by Humana

March 28th – Senior Prom, Clovis Senior Activity Center and Aging Network

April:

April 9th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center

April 12th – Easter Luncheon

April 24th – Birthday Celebration, Sponsored by Humana

May:

May 2nd – Clovis Trail Fest, Clovis Senior Activity Center

May 7th – Spring Rummage Sale, Clovis Senior Activity Center

May 14th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center

May 23rd – Clovis Memorial Run, Clovis Senior Activity Center

May 29th – Birthday Celebration, Sponsored by Humana

June:

June 11th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center

June 25th – Tribute to Veterans, Sponsored by St. Agnes Foundation & Central Valley Medical Providers

June 26th – Birthday Celebration, Sponsored by Humana

July:

July 6th – Health & Wellness Fair, Clovis Senior Activity Center

July 9th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center

July 31st – Birthday Celebration, Sponsored by Humana

August:

August 13th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center

August 28th – Birthday Celebration, Sponsored by Humana

September:

September 10th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center September TBD – Flu Shot, Clovis Senior Activity Center

September 23rd – End of Summer Bash – Clovis Senior Activity Center

September 24th– Tribute to Veterans, Sponsored by St. Agnes Foundation & Central Valley Medical Providers

September 25th – Birthday Celebration, Sponsored by Humana

October:

October 1st – Rummage Sales, Clovis Senior Activity Center

October 2nd – Clovis Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner, Clovis Senior Activity Center

October 5th (Tentative) – Senior Day at the Fair, Clovis Senior Activity Center and

Clovis Transit

October 8th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center

October 17th – Car Show, Clovis Senior Activity Center

October 28th – Halloween Party, Sponsored by St. Agnes Foundation & Central Valley Medical Providers

October 30th – Birthday Celebration, Sponsored by Humana

November:

November 12th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center

November 20nd – Birthday Celebration, Sponsored by Humana

November 26th – Thanksgiving Luncheon

December:

December 7th – City of Clovis Christmas Tree Lighting, Clovis City Hall

December 9th – Senior Christmas Lights Trip, Clovis Senior Activity Center

December 10th – Jolly Times, Clovis Senior Activity Center

December 17th – Tribute to Veterans, Sponsored by St. Agnes Foundation & Central Valley Medical Providers

December 18th – Birthday Celebration, Sponsored by Humana

December 19th – Christmas Senior Luncheon hosted by Clovis Kiwanis

December 30st – Noon Year’s Eve Party, Clovis Senior Activity Center