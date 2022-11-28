Clovis Senior Activity Center hosts monumental Thanksgiving dinner

Thursday, November 24th, The Clovis Senior Activity Center hosted their annual free Thanksgiving Day luncheon.

Each year since 1982 the Senior Center has provided free Thanksgiving meals, not only seniors, but to anyone of any age wanting a hot holiday meal.

To date, the annual event has provided approximately 12,300 hot meals to those who are in need.

This year, however, was of special significance not only due to it being the last year to be hosted in the current Senior Center building but also it being the final year Lenny “Pappy” Papulias will be volunteering.

Every Thanksgiving, for 40 years, Papulias has volunteered to help cook the turkeys along with side dishes. Pappy has been the leader of other kitchen volunteers who work the day prior, and overnight, to create the meals for the Clovis holiday tradition.

In addition to Papulias each year the community Thanksgiving meal is made possible by the Clovis Salvation Army, the Clovis Senior Activity Center along with other local volunteers and businesses from the Clovis area. Their donations of funds, food, and time make this event possible.

Moniqua Randolph, Administrative Assistant for the Clovis Senior Activity Center, along with Amy Hance and Shonna Halterman from the City of Clovis were all on hand to assist with the community Thanksgiving meal.

All involved expressed their excitement about the upcoming transition to the new Senior Activity Center.