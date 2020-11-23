Clovis Senior Activity Center Hosting Drive-thru Thanksgiving Dinner

For over 25 years, the Clovis Senior Activity Center has been providing a free traditional Thanksgiving meal for seniors.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the center’s Thanksgiving meals will be a drive-thru style distribution this year.

The free event is set to take place on Thanksgiving starting at 10:30 a.m. The Clovis Senior Activity Center is located on 850 Fourth Street next to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

The meal giveaway is a first come, first served while supplies last. There are no appointments necessary.

Health and safety precautions will be in place, following the Fresno County Health Department protocols.

When driving up, Clovis Senior Activity Center staff and volunteers are requiring seniors to remain in their vehicles at all times. Masks and social distancing are required.

The annual event is made possible by local volunteers and businesses, including Pappy’s Fine Food.

For more information, please contact Chad McCollum at (559) 324-2436 or ChadM@cityofclovis.com.